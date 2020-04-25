People urged to be careful in Ramazan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that more cooperation of the people is needed in Ramazan to contain the coronaviurs.

In a statement, the minister said that a decision to ease lockdown would be decided after taking all stakeholders into confidence and reviewing the situation in the country. He said that clerics had the most important role to play in the enforcement of the government’s code of conduct regarding the coronavirus. He appealed to the people to strictly follow the code of conduct in their worship during the holy month of Ramazan. Talking about the Ahsaas telethone, he said that Rs2.7 billion has been raised in it and donations were pouring in from across the world, adding that the donations proved that people trusted Prime Minister Imran Khan.