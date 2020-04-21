PQA doing brilliant job in handling cargo ships

ISLAMABAD: When regional and global ports are closed or struggling to operate, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has done an admirable job to handle over 140 cargo ships last month which is highest number compared to any other month in this financial year.

PQA continues at same pace during April and is likely to improve its performance of last month. PQA is operating under Special COVID-19 SOPs and ships carrying LNG, edible & other oils, coal, commodities continue to berth, unloaded and transported across the country. Export related cargo also continues to be handled via PQA.

Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi has praised PQA performance in a tweet to handle more Cargo ships during the corona pandemic compared to any other time despite adverse operating conditions globally.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs had issued special operating manuals for PQA and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in mid March for safety of personnel and continuity of operations. Ports have critical importance in country’s economic lifeline as 90% of trade is seaborne.