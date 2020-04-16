Sindh governor says PM Imran Khan most honest leader after Quaid-e-Azam

SUKKUR: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most honest leader after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who kept identifying the corrupt people and launched legal action against them.

While talking to media persons during his visit to various counters of Eshsas Kafalat Program in Thatta, the governor Sindh said the program was introduced by the prime minister that would benefit the poor with financial assistance, saying the people should wait patiently to receive their money and must take precautionary measures against coronavirus prior to coming out of their homes. He said PM Imran Khan made the programme to disburse Rs12,000 each to the poor having responsibilities of their families.

Imran Ismail said no one had offered such scheme and it was the biggest-ever program of the country launched by the prime minister to facilitate the poor at the time of need amid the lockdown. He said the country as well as the entire world was passing through a great disaster, while Imran Khan and his team have launched an assistance program for the people in need with allocated fund of Rs1,200 billion. The governor Sindh told the people that there was no deduction in amount under any circumstances and if anyone tried to deduct any amount from the allocated money of Rs12,000, it would be embezzlement and his complaint should be immediately sent to the police and to the deputy commissioner of their respective district to let them take action. He said the people were suffering more due to the lockdown, and suggested to the provincial government to design the plan of lockdown strategically. Responding to a question about wheat and sugar inquiry report, the governor Sindh said appropriate action would be taken when the report would come after April 25. He said Imran Khan was a brave fighter and he never ran away from battle, adding that the prime minister would soon visit Sindh to personally observe the situation on ground.