JI supports ulema’s demand for reopening mosques

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has reiterated that mosques being the centres of faith and spiritual healing must not be closed down for worshippers at a time they badly needed to turn to the Creator for spiritual strength to counter coronavirus threat.

This stance was conveyed by Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch during his meetings and telephonic contacts with a number of Ulema and religious leaders across the country to support their demand for reopening of mosques and chalking out protective measures at mosques.

Liaqat Baloch phoned JUI-F ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) president Dr Abul Khair Zubair, and visited the residence of Markazi Jamiat e Ulema Islam president Maulana Muhammad Ajmal Qadri. Besides, he also addressed via phone link a meeting of Ulema and scholars at Darul Uloom Karachi, chaired by Mufti Rafi Usmani and Mufti Taqi Usmani, along with other noted Ulema of the country to discuss the issue of offering congregational prayers, Friday and Traveeh during Ramazan.