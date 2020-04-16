Ration distributed

Islamabad : Social Welfare & Bait ul Maal Rawalpindi with the cooperation of Rawalpindi Eye Donor Organisation (REDO) has so far distributed ration bags in urban and remote areas of Rawalpindi to facilitate deserving persons who had been badly affected due to lock down situation.

Giving details, Director Social Welfare & Bait ul Maal Muhammad Aslam Maitla informed that philanthropists and representatives of NGOs contributing in relief activities and consignments of essential daily use items were being sent in different areas to help out unemployed persons.

Muhammad Aslam Maitla appreciated the whole hearted support of REDO management in collection of essential consumer items and their dispatched to the concerned persons. Secretary General REDO Haroon ur Rasheed assured that the organisation has focused on getting maximum donations with the help of REDO friends and it is encouraging that huge quantity of daily use items were being collected to accommodate maximum number of deserving people.