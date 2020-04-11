Inzi terms Miandad as Pakistan’s best-ever player

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has picked former captain and batting legend Javed Miandad as ‘the best player Pakistan ever produced’.

The 50-year-old praised his fearless character and stated that he played for four or five years with him and he had great confidence in his abilities to smack the bowlers all across the park.“I am going to talk about a player who was the hero of all batsmen when I was playing cricket. I am taking about Javed Miandad. He was the best player Pakistan ever produced at least in terms of batting. I have played with him for four to five years as a player and then also as a coach. He had a firm belief in himself which made him so great,” the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODI cricket said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam also revealed that once Mushtaq Muhammad told him about Javed Miandad’s approach as most of the batsmen used to fear to bat in top order, but Miandad was always eager to play at that position.

“I once talked to Mushtaq Mohammad, he told me when they went to Australia when Miandad has just made his debut, where batsmen feared to go on top of the order, Miandad was always eager to go out to bat and had a fearless approach. He would sledge the best bowlers in the world. Usually, bowlers sledge to get batsmen off their rhythm but Miandad was the one who turned it around,” he added.

“He was a big match player and rose to every difficult occasion. He didn’t let players know how hard the situation is while playing a calculated knock. I have played cricket around the world and I think Javed Bhai explained the art of batting the best,” he maintained.