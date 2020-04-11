Rescue 1122 starts operation in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The Rescue 1122 has formally started operation in the district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb Khan flanked by Lt Col Khwaja Shafiqur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorul Amin and Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan inaugurated the operation of the Rescue 1122 in the old office of the district nazim in the District Headquarters Tajazai.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 briefed the deputy commissioner on the services including medical, disaster and fire extinguisher to be delivered at the time of emergent situations.

Later, DC Abdul Haseeb said that Lakki Marwat was an underdeveloped district in the south belt, adding, the worries of district administration would be lessened to great extent in emergency situations such as earthquake and floods.

He said that the people of Lakki Marwat would avail the services of this department at their doorsteps.