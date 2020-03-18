‘Preventive measures taken to cope with virus’

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Minister of Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan at Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions here on Tuesday.

Commissioner PESSI Tanveer Iqbal, Medical Adviser Dr Nasir Jamal, Director Development Malik Naveed Khokhar, Director IT and other officers concerned were present. The minister reviewed the precautionary measures taken in social security hospitals for dealing with coronavirus. Commissioner PESSI and Medical Adviser briefed the minister on the steps taken to deal with coronavirus in social security hospitals. The minister also reviewed the measures taken for the automation of the department. He said the department had completed all the preventive measures to cope with coronavirus. He said due to medical emergency doctors’ holidays have been cancelled. Precautionary measures are being taken in all the offices of the department. Patients and their families are being provided with information about coronavirus at all social security hospitals. Automation is the prime need of the hour, in order to root out corruption from the departments. Access to CCTV cameras of Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad Hospitals to the head office should be made possible. The e-transfer system should be made operational immediately. Home work has been completed for the distribution of Sehat Insaf Card among all registered workers. A helpline should immediately be set up to address labourers’ issues on a priority, the minister said.