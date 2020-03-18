Hearts owner threatens legal action

GLASGOW: Hearts owner Ann Budge has threatened to take legal action if her Scottish Premiership football club are relegated due to the chaos caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Football in Scotland is on hold due to the deadly pandemic and there have been reports the season could even be cancelled if the situation does not improve.

The Scottish Professional Football League is discussing potential options. If the season was called off, it raises the question of who, if anyone, would be relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

At present, Hearts are four points adrift at the bottom of the top-flight table. When asked if she would take legal action if her club were relegated without being able to finish the season, Budge told Sky Sports News: “Yes, I would have to, because I fundamentally disagree with it.

“Because there are so many options, it’s difficult for me to sit here and say we would do this and do that. “But I am not of a view that it’s a reasonable thing to do. Nor could I see who would benefit.