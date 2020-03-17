KP govt seeks help from all to fight coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has called upon the Ulema, political and social leaders as well as media to join hands with the government in creating mass awareness among the general public to fight the threat of coronavirus.

In a statement, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has put all measures in place to cope with the coronavirus issue. He said that hospitals had been equipped with all facilities to deal with the emergency. However, he added that there was a dire need for creating awareness among the people through media. Ajmal Wazir said the people should be sensitised about using public transport and visiting the bazaars and other places. He maintained that people should exercise caution during their interaction. The adviser said that safety measures should be adopted to minimise the threat of the coronavirus. He said that the people should frequently wash their hands besides using sanitizers and soaps to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The adviser said the people should also wear masks and avoid going out unnecessarily. He said the people must take precautionary measures and avoid attending gatherings.