Tue Mar 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

‘Turkey keen to increase trade with Pakistan’

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Islamabad:Turkey has shown keen interest in signing a sustainable and long-lasting Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan to achieve win-win results for both countries.

Addressing members of business community in Islamabad, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said he hoped that Pakistan would final its list of items for the agreement with Turkey this month. He said leadership of both countries have the objective to boost the bilateral trade to five billion dollars under the Free Trade Agreement.

