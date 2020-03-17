Four shopkeepers arrested for mask price gouging

Police on Monday arrested three suspects, including a foreigner, and recovered thousands of masks.

The raid was conducted in the Azizabad area and three shopkeepers were arrested for alleged storing masks in a huge quantity and selling them at an expensive price. The suspects were identified as Junaid, Eric and the third person was yet to be identified. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

Moreover, the Defence police arrested a shopkeeper, Haris Saleem, son of Saleem, while he was caught red handed for price gouging. The shopkeeper bought 288 bottles of sanitizer from a supplier for Rs600 each and sold a bottle for Rs1,000. The police also recovered 288 bottles of sanitizer.

An FIR No. 212/20 has been registered under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code while an investigation is under way.