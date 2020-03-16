Concern over arrest of Jang, Geo Group Editor-in-Chief

LAHORE:All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union on Sunday expressed concern over the arrest of Jang, Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman by the NAB in 34 years old property related matter. The members of the union said, "Jang, Geo Group is one of the largest and oldest media groups of the country. His arrest has raised concern among journalist community, including Federal Union of Journalists, All Pakistan Newspaper Society and Pakistan Broadcasting Associations." It is, therefore, demanded that the government review his arrest. We, therefore, strongly appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene to get him released and establish an independent judicial commission in this issue to maintain fundamental right of freedom of the press enshrined in the Constitution, they concluded.