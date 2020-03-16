Three arrested for kidnapping newborn

LAHORE:Green Town police arrested three persons on charges of snatching a newborn from the lap of her mother Kinza.

The arrested persons were identified as Farhan, Shahbaz and Saba Bibi. The baby was kidnapped on the instigation of one Suleman Bhatti who was still at large. Man hit to death: A man lost his life in a road accident in the Shadbagh area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Murtaza. Body was removed to morgue.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by two unidentified bike-riders in the Shahdara area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Muhammad Azeem of Imamia Colony. Police shifted the body to morgue. Swindler arrested: Shalamar police arrested a man on charges of swindling millions of rupees from a woman.

The accused Waseem Zikria had got Rs20 million from a woman Afsheen on the pretext of purchasing a plot for her. Dolphin, PRU weekly performance: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to the all 283 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Both Dolphin and PRU helped 24 people, checked 15,475 motorbikes, 12 cars and 13,952 persons. Around two vehicles and 16 motorbikes were impounded and 80 persons arrested in different police stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested seven criminals for violating One Wheeling, two in Aerial Firing, two in Firearms and other 11 accused persons for violating Kite-Flying Acts.

PHP arrests 96 in a week: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 96 criminals, eight proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders during the last week. PHP teams also arrested 45 drug-pushers and 51 illicit arms carriers and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.