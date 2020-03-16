Over-50s WC cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

PRETORIA: The Over-50s cricket World Cup has been called off into its third round after the tournament’s medical committee said “it is a public health risk decision” in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The decision was taken for the protection of the players, given their age demographic, but also for the local population given that 95% of known cases in South African have come from travellers,” Dr Parag Pandya, the head of the medical committee of the tournament, said.

The coronavirus’ fatality rate is highest among older adults, especially those above the age of 50. A Cricket South Africa release said the decision was made when the third round of matches were ongoing, and the matches were abandoned after the first innings.

The release also stated that the seven off the 11 visiting teams have been staying in the same Cape Town hotel and appropriate precautions have been taken. They will remain there until further arrangements are made.