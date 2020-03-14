13 SHOs removed, one reappointed a few hours later

Over a dozen station house officers (SHO) posted in various police stations of Karachi have been removed following their failure in controlling the increased incidents of crime.

According to their removal letter issued by the Additional IG Karachi on Friday, the officers removed are “stand relieved with the direction to report to this office at once”.

The SHOs removed from their posts are SHO Kalakot Inspector Zafar Iqbal, SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Nabi Afridi, SHO Sher Shah Inspector Inam Hussain Junejo, SHO New Karachi Industrial Area Inspector Kamal Naseem, SHO Federal B Industrial Area Qamar Javed Kiyani, SHO New Town Inspector Imran Ahmed Zaidi, SHO Soldier Bazaar Anzar Alam, SHO Malir Cantt Gul Baig Pinjaro, SHO Malir City Inspector Nand Lal, SHO Ibrahim Hyderi Inspector Asimur Rehman, SHO SITE A Section Yasin Gujjar, SHO Pirabad Inspector Bashir Ahmed Wadho and SHO Sharae Noor Jahan Inspector Khalid Nadeem Baig. The postings orders of the new SHOs of these police stations are likely to be issued today (Saturday). The majority of these police officers who have been removed had faced inquiries in the past, while most of them were lastly appointed after getting clean chits during written and physical tests as well as interviews.

Reappointment

After few hours of his removal, Kalakot SHO Zafar Iqbal was reappointed. In a a notification issued by the office of the Additional Inspector General of Police, it was said that the notification of Zafar Iqbal’s removal as a station house officer had been cancelled. However, the orders for removals of other 12 SHOs will remain in place.