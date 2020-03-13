Boy kills brother over property

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy killed his elder brother over a property dispute at Gojra on Thursday. According to Gojra sadr police, accused Amjad Ali exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Muhammad Javed over the division of agricultural land and attacked him with an axe. As a result, he sustained critical wounds and was shifted to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where he died.
