Fri Mar 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Boy kills brother over property

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy killed his elder brother over a property dispute at Gojra on Thursday. According to Gojra sadr police, accused Amjad Ali exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Muhammad Javed over the division of agricultural land and attacked him with an axe. As a result, he sustained critical wounds and was shifted to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where he died.

