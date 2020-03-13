Crops irrigated by polluted water in Peshawar destroyed

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Thursday carried out action and levelled the agriculture land in the suburbs of the city which were being irrigated through polluted water. The exercise was undertaken jointly by the district Administration, the Agriculture Department and police.

The step was taken after a survey was conducted through the Revenue Department to identify and map out the areas where vegetables were being irrigated through waste water. Machinery was used to eliminate crops including mustards, cabbage, garlic and fodder being irrigated through polluted water. Around 13 acres of agricultural land was levelled.

“This activity is a step for provision of safe and healthy agricultural produce to the citizens,” Deputy Commissioner. Muhammad Ali Asghar said. He hoped this administrative intervention will sensitize farmers to abandon practices which pose serious threat to public health.

The official directed all assistant commissioners to undertake awareness-raising campaigns in collaboration with the Agriculture Extension Department to educate farmers on adopting safe practices to irrigate and wash the produce.