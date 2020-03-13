Task force constituted for coronavirus prevention

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Thursday reviewed the latest situation of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and formed a task force, headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. According to a handout, the meeting was chaired by the chief minister at his office. Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Sultan Khan, and officials of the health and relief departments were present on the occasion. The meeting was briefed about the current situation of coronavirus, numbers of confirmed and suspected cases, preventive measures taken by provincial government, and arrangements made by the relevant departments to overcome the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the province. The task force will monitor all the measures being taken to tackle the coronavirus issue. Provincial minister for health will be the vice-chairman of the task force while other members of include provincial ministers/advisors and special assistants to the chief minister. The task force will co-opt any technical experts of the field as its members, if required.