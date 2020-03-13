close
March 13, 2020
March 13, 2020

Indonesia detains 2 Malaysians for trying to smuggle facemasks

World

 
March 13, 2020

MEDAN, Indonesia: Indonesia has detained two Malaysians for allegedly trying to smuggle some 12,000 virus facemasks back to their home country, police said on Thursday. Officials at the international airport in Sumatra’s Medan city became suspicious and searched the pair’s bags as they were about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

