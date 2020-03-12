Simple steps

Hardly a day passes without heart-wrenching news of needless loss of lives in Pakistan. The latest such episode occurred this Monday, when a bus with more than 25 passengers was reported to have plunged into a ravine, on their way to Skardu, killing all the occupants. Any such unfortunate incident is no doubt painful for us mortals but when it involves young children ( and women ), it feels ‘nearer home’ – I am sure you know what I mean.

Three important immediate actions which come to mind, if taken by us all with full sincerity and without any element of corruption. First, issue driving licences only to those who understand traffic rules by heart – in their own mother tongue maybe. Second, strictly oppose the double shift system for drivers of public transport. This they do without ever thinking that our brain also needs some rest in the form of sleep to function efficiently. And, third, the condition of public vehicles. Vans, buses, trucks – in fact every vehicle on the road – should be yearly certified for being road worthy, as is done for example in the UK (MOT certification). I am sure we want our families especially our future generations, to see good times ahead.

M Masud Butt

Lahore