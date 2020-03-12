20,000 ton sugar offer on discounted rate to USC still on: Tareen

LAHORE: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said he has not withdrawn his offer of providing 20,000 tons sugar to Utility Stores Corporation at discounted rate.

A press release issued Wednesday said he is committed to providing 20,000 tons sugar to Utility Stores Corporation at discounted price but through the process of open tender.

According to the press release, Tareen said his offer was misinterpreted that is why he attaches condition of purchasing sugar through open tender. He said Rs67 per kg sugar will be provided to the USC which is far less than the market rate. He said PTI government is committed to providing relief to the masses and making efforts to reduce their economic woes.

He said the Opposition tries to distort the image through disinformation and baseless allegations devoid of facts. He said it is regretful that some political elements were trying to mislead the masses about his initiatives taken in good faith.