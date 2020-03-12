Free treatment in OPDs

The Mercy Teaching Hospital, an attached teaching hospital of Peshawar Medical College, has announced free medical treatment services in OPDs of different specialties.

A press release said that the hospital had started providing free treatment from March 1 in all OPDs including gastroenterology, eye, general surgery, laparoscopy surgery, ICU, orthopedic, gynecology, paediatrics, Psychiatry and Skin diseases free of cost consultation would be provided six days a week to all relevant patients. It said that known specialties like Prof Dr Najeebul Haq (gastroenterology), Prof Dr Fazal Wahab (chest diseases), Prof Dr Jehanzeb Afridi (medicine), Prof Dr Faizur Rahman (ophthalmology), Prof Dr Attaullah Jan (general surgery), Prof Dr Muzaffaruddin Sadiq (laparoscopic surgery), Prof Dr Anwar Sultana (gynae), Prof Dr M Idrees (psychiatry) and Dr Hajra Imtiaz (skin) were included in the specialists panel. The free services would also be available in emergency services as well as in wards.