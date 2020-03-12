KP CM Mahmood Khan announces 100km roads for South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved construction of 100 Kilometers-long roads for the Mehsud belt of South Wazirstan tribal district.

He okayed all the development schemes of the Mehsud area, which could not be executed for the last eight years due to law and order situation in the area. He was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to review progress on the implementation of various development and social sector service delivery schemes launched in Dera Ismail Khan division, said an official handout.

Besides, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir, MNA Yaqoob Khan, MPAs Faisal Amin, Ikramullah Gandapur, Naseerullah and Aneeta Mahmood, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and others attended the meeting. The ongoing and proposed developmental schemes to be included in the Annual Development Programme of the next financial year were discussed. Mahmood Khan said the KP government was working for the development of South Wazirstan on a priority basis with a special focus on the Mehsud belt.

He said the work on the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Bank Canal projects would be launched by the present government. The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction at the poor service delivery of Medical Teaching Institution of DI Khan.