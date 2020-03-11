Mud mound kills 3 of a family

KASUR: Three people of a family died when a mud mound collapsed on them here at village Dhala Kalan of Khudian police on Tuesday.

Bushara Bibi, 30, her 7-year-old daughter Faiza and a 6-year-old relative Amina and Muzuuffar were busy in digging to get clay when the clay mound collapsed on them.

The locals removed the mud and found Bushura, Amina and Faiza dead and Muzzuffar in critical condition.

TRADERS OBSERVE STRIKE AGAINST LADY PARK AUCTION BID: Traders of Kasur Tuesday observed a strike and held a huge protest at the lady park near Kasur railway station.

It was the second protest of the traders in a week. They chanted slogans against Pakistan Railways authorities against their bid to auction the park.

The protesters gathered at Kasur railway station chowk and blocked traffic.

Talking to reporters, the protesters said there was only one park for women and children and certain elements were trying to auction the park.

Meanwhile, a team of PR, including IOW Anwar Israr reached the railway station for auction but went way when locals surrounded them.