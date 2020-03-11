‘Record of FDA-approved kachi abadis to be digitalised’

FAISALABAD: The FDA director general has said that the record of approved Kachi Abadis falling in the administrative control of the authority will be digitalised.

He was presiding over a meeting during which the briefing about the details and management of Kachi Abadis was given. ADG FDA Amir Aziz, Town Planning Director Mehr Ayub, Estate Management Director Junaid Hassan, TEPA Director Muhammad Shahid Gill and other officers were present in the meeting.

Kachi Abadis Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal gave briefing about the details of survey and approved Kachi Abadis. While reviewing the administrative and departmental affairs of Kachi Abadis, he directed for keep the record of Kachi Abadis updated and ground reality in this regard should be kept in view to avoid any discrepancy. He stressed upon keeping close coordination between the office of Kachi Abadis Punjab Director General and Kachi Abadis Section of the FDA and said that the latest information should be exchanged with each other to avoid any difference in record. It was informed during the briefing that some 82 Kachi Abadis were under administrative control of the FDA having 25,356 dwelling units. The first survey of Kachi Abadis in the city was conducted in 1985 and 40 Kachi Abadis were approved pertaining 14,465 dwelling units while second survey was conducted in 2006 and 32 Kachi Abadis were registered with 7,334 dwelling units and 10 Kachi Abadis were added during the survey in 2011 having 3,458 dwelling units, it was told. It was informed that according to the latest survey, there were 110 Kachi Abadis existed in the city out of them 82 Kachi Abadis had been declared approved.