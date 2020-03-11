SP holds ‘open kutchery’

Islamabad: ‘Open Kutchery’ are being held across the city to ensure the early redressal of public complaints following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Effective poling measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public.

It was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh and Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held in I-8 Markaz. This interaction with public was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar Ud Din Syed for effective interaction of police with public. SDPOs, SHOs, representative from ICCI Saif Ur Rehman, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Industrial Area) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. People ensured their cooperation with Police and the Public didn't make any complaint of inappropriate police behavior.

He said that police has the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demand bribe for or delay registration of cases. He said that policy of free registration of crime has been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against land mafia, drug pushers and other anti-social elements.

Zubair Ahmad Shaikh said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures.