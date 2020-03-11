‘Hard work, good preparation pathway to success’

Rawalpindi : The speakers at the annual prize distribution ceremony of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, said that there are no secrets to success which is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.

The speakers urged the students to keep their dreams alive and understand that in order to achieve anything in life they should have faith and belief in themselves. You should always remember that success in life does not come easy, it is a result of hard work, as determination, and dedication always pay the dividend. The ceremony began with recitation of verses from Holy Quran.

In the ceremony A+ and A graders of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi 2019-2020 session were also invited.

In his welcome address, Principal Manzoor Hussain, presented a summary of the academic and co-curricular activities of the school. He said that hard work always pays dividend for a successful life as there are no short cuts to reaching pinnacle of educational career and subsequently a successful professional life. He said: “The annual day has great importance in every parents’ life. I heartily congratulate the parents for the success of their children.” He announced that overall success percentage of the school remained 97%.

The ceremony was also attended by Executive Committee of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School including Old Boys Association President Ammad ul Hasan Abbasi, General Secretary M Nisar Ahmed Malik, Senior Auditor Nisar Nazish, senior executive council member Ch Irshad Muhammad Khan, member, Irfan Ahmad Malik and former president, Abdul Waheed Malik.

The high achievers of Secondary School Certificates (SSC); were awarded laptops for securing more than 1000 marks in the exams and astonishingly all the recipients were girls, while the boys were awarded cash prizes and gold medals for their achievements.

MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique graced the ceremony with his presence as chief guest and congratulated the successful students. He recalled as how the presence of girls colleges and women university in Rawalpindi has played a major role in improving the literacy rate of girls in the district which is now number one in Punjab province. He also announced a grant of Rs10 million for the school. He also announced an IT University is being established at Punjab House to provide an opportunity to both boys and girls from the city to make their dreams come true. Sheikh Rashid Shafique recalled some successful stories particularly belonging to successful girl students who despite all odds achieved success inspiring many in the audience.

In the end, students from girls and boys wing adorning national colours presented a medley of national songs.

Principal Manzoor Hussain in his note of thanks praised the faculty members for their determination and devotion in imparting education, which was evident from the high percentage of result. The ceremony concluded with national anthem.