Govt plans incentives for lawyers: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government is going to introduce various incentives for lawyers across the province.

He was addressing representatives of the Insaf Lawyer's Forum and the Bars Associations of Punjab at a meeting held in the committee room of the Alhamra Arts Council here on Tuesday. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would announce the incentives at the upcoming Lawyers Convention to be held in Lahore on March 16. In the meeting arrangements for the proposed convention were reviewed and suggestions were also sought from the participants.

Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government has decided to provide grants to High Court Bars, District and Tehsil bars all over the province without any discrimination so that their financial difficulties could be reduced. "Other incentives include setting up an endowment fund for non-practicing elderly lawyers besides providing free treatment for all lawyers while steps are also underway for new lawyers," he said. Lawyer's representative Anis Ali Hashmi said the positive thinking of the chief minister and Law Minister for the welfare and development of lawyers associations is highly commendable. "We hope that on-going measures will strengthen the relationship of the government and the bar and the advocate community could play its part in the development of the nation and the nation with greater earnestness. In the meeting MPA Zainab Amir, Barrister Umair Niazi, Malik Naveed Sohail, Khalid Awan, Afzaal Butt, Sheikh Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Ahmed Wattoo and other leaders of the ILF were also present in the meeting.

Coronavirus awareness seminar: Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) on Tuesday held an awareness seminar on coronavirus at Alhamra Adbi Baithak.

MPA, Media Adviser Information Department Punjab, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, was the chief guest who gave a lecture on early symptoms, precautionary measures and the treatment of the virus. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan, was also present. The seminar ‘How to protect against coronavirus’ was held to raise public awareness. In the seminar, experts said coronavirus symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty in breathing.

Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said: “Our government has made all arrangements to protect against coronavirus.” Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Athar Ali Khan said Alhamra Arts Council is taking solid step to inform people about coronavirus. We should wash hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, he said.