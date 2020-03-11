OPPO Reno3 Series Coming to Pakistan, Making Every Shot Clear

Lahore: OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the international version of Reno3 Series in Pakistan. The decision on the launch location reaffirmed Pakistani market’s importance to OPPO’s global strategy.

Following the successful launch of Reno3 Series - the world’s first Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone - in China at the end of last year, OPPO is now bringing the latest Reno3 Series to customers in other markets, with slight adjustments to fit their local needs. To fit local market context, it will still mainly support 4G. However, it does come with some key breakouts as the result of OPPO’s consistent investment in user-centric technology R&D.

Through Reno Series, OPPO has been trying to achieve a well-balanced combination of technology and fashion. With powerful photography settings, Reno3 Series claim to deliver the performance of “clear in every shot”, under all kinds of lighting context. With Reno3 Series, more great details will be captured under the daylight, while dark scenes would be brighter through its cameras. Dim-light photography would not be a challenge any more with the powerful Ultra Dark Mode. Also, video shooting is made to be even smarter and simpler than before. From the first ray of sunlight at dawn to the silent night with only stars, Reno3 Series is here to empower all its users to discover, explore and capture more beauty in life through the application of technology innovation.***