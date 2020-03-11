Plea bargain

NAB’s Karachi director general has approved a plea bargain amounting to Rs20,895,000 with a private person, Imran Ali Talpoor, who has been in judicial custody in a reference.

According a statement issued on Tuesday by the bureau’s Karachi chapter, the reference had been filed against the nine officers and contractors of TMA Talhaar in Accountability Court Hyderabad for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs99.8 million in development funds.