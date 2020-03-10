GCU book fair

LAHORE: A two-day book fair started at the Government College University (GCU) Monday in which over 50 publishers have set up their stalls.

Because of up to 50 percent discounts by publishers on books, the book fair has received an overwhelming response from students and teachers on the first day of its opening. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the book fair organized by the University’s Library Society at the Abdus Salam Hall. GCU Chief Librarian Muhammad Naeem, Deans Prof Dr Sultan Shah, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad and Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt also attended the inauguration ceremony. Talking to media, Prof Zaidi said books still had a great significance and information technology could not replace them. He called upon parents and students to promote the culture of gifting books on special occasions to promote reading habits.