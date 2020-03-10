USL’s TT event concludes

LAHORE: The University Sports League’s (USL’s) Table Tennis Championship 2019-2020 concluded at University of Education (UOE) here on Monday. According to the final results in men category University of Central Punjab got 1st position, Punjab University secured 2nd while University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) managed to secure 3rd position. In women category, Punjab University got first, University of Lahore 2nd while University of Central Punjab got 3rd position.