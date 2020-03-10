Wiladat Day of Hazrat Ali celebrated

A large number of people participated in various programmes and rallies held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The Jaffria Allience Pakistan organised a majlis at the Nishtar Park. The programme was presided over by Syed Razi Jaffer Naqvi. Provincial local government and information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar were among the guests. The programme was moderated by Haider Abbas.

Talking to The News, Haider Abbas quoted the speakers as saying that Hazrat Ali (RA) was a beloved personality of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) whom the Holy Prophet described as the Bab-ul-ilm (the gate of knowledge).

The speakers stressed the need to educate the people about the life of Hazrat Ali (RA). They said the sermons and sayings of Hazrat Ali (RA) should be promoted for the purpose of unity and brotherhood. In view of the rallies and programmes for the Wiladat Day of Hazrat Ali (RA), the Karachi Traffic Police implemented a traffic plan.

For Bahadur Yar Jang Road users, traffic coming from Guru Mandir, Soldier Bazaar No 3 signal, and Soldier Bazaar No 2 signal was diverted from Soldier Bazaar No1 signal to PS Soldier Bazaar and Garden. For MA Jinnah Road users, traffic coming from Tower via Fresco, Eidgah Chowk and MA Jinnah Road was diverted from the Post Office to Jubilee and Nishtar Road.

For Abdullah Haroon Road users, traffic coming from Fawara Chowk via Ziab un Nissa Market was diverted from Paradise signal left to the Passport Office or right to Saddar or Lucky Star. For Aga Khan III Road users, traffic coming from Nishtar Road, Garden Zoo, Garden Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Center was diverted to New MA Jinnah Road (Saddar Dawakhana to PPP Chowrangi), Nishtar Road (Garden Zoo to Lasbela).