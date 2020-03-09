close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2020

Four of a family shot dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2020

LAHORE: A man, his son and two daughters were shot dead in Green Town area on Sunday. Two unidentified bike riders came to the house of Ishaq, one of them entered the house and opened fire at the family members. As a result, Ishaq, his son Abuzar and two daughters - Hansa and Ateeqa - were killed. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Latest News

More From Peshawar