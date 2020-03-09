Stray bullet injures man

LAHORE : A 40-year-old man was hit and badly wounded by a stray bullet in the Shahdara Town area on Sunday.

The injured man identified as Nadeem of Shamasabad, Shahdara Town, was giving fodder to his goats on the rooftop of his house when a stray bullet pierced into his body. He was rushed to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

mask overcharging: Police have lodged an FIR against a medical store owner for selling face masks on high rates in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

DHA Block H branch of a pharmacy was selling N95 type masks on higher rates. The shopkeeper was charging Rs 550 for each mask. Upon receipt of complaint the overcharging, a police officer himself went to the medical store posing himself as a customer where it was proved that the shopkeeper was earning profit in a wrong way.

The shopkeeper even had not displayed the rate list in his pharmacy.

An FIR was registered in Defense B police station for selling the N95 type mask at higher rates.

checked: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to all the 357 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Both Dolphin and PRU helped as many as 45 people, checked 17,910 motorbikes, 93 other vehicles and 20,688 people.

One vehicle and 31 motorbikes were impounded and 136 persons arrested due to incomplete documents.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 14 persons for violating the ban on wheelie, 36 for kite flying, three for in firing into the air. A person was held for violating the Fire Arms Act.