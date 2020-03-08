Zameen National Open Polo final today

LAHORE: The final of the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2020 will take place between ASC and The PBG Risala at 3 pm here at Lahore Polo Club ground today (Sunday).

Jahangir Khan Tareen will grace the final as chief guest while Zameen.com CEOs Zeeshan Ali Khan and Imran Ali Khan will be guests of honour. Other notables present on the occasion will be Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, executive committee members, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.

The LPC chief thanked the sponsors for supporting this prestigious polo tournament named after founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "Top national and international players exhibited their prowess throughout the two-week event and the top two teams qualified for the main final after beating their respective rivals. I hope the finals will be very challenging and enthralling."