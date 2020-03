Traffic plan for 13th Rajab announced

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Javed Ali Mehar on Saturday announced a traffic plan for the upcoming Wiladat Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The spokesman for the Karachi Traffic Police said that on 13th Rajab-ul-Murajab, March 9, 2020, at 1600 hours, a procession would start from Ghafoor Chamber via the following routes and it will terminate at the Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan.

Procession route: Ghafoor Chamber, Abdullah Haroon Road, Shahrah-e-Iraq, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Aga Khan Road, MA Jinnah Road, Capri, Nasra School, Holy Family Hospital’s right turn towards General Richardson Road’s (Parsi Colony) left turn towards Maj Buckland Road, Nishtar Park, Britto Road to Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan.

Diversions

For Bahadur Yar Jang Road users, all kinds of traffic coming from Guru Mandir, Soldier Bazaar No.3 signal, and Soldier Bazaar No.2 signal will be diverted from Soldier Bazaar No.1 signal to PS Soldier Bazaar and Garden, etc.

For MA Jinnah Road users, all kinds of traffic coming from Tower via Fresco, Eidgah Chowk and MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from the Post Office to Jubilee and Nishtar Road.

For Abdullah Haroon Road users, all kinds of traffic coming from Fawara Chowk via Ziab un Nissa Market will be diverted from Paradise signal left to the Passport Office or right to Saddar or Lucky Star.

For Aga Khan III Road users, all kinds of traffic coming from Nishtar Road, Garden Zoo, Garden Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Center etc. will be diverted to New MA Jinnah Road (Saddar Dawakhana to PPP Chowrangi), Nishtar Road (Garden Zoo to Lasbela) and Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Gurumandir, Soldier Bazaar No. 1 to PS Soldier Bazaar and Garden Zoo) alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.