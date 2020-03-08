Music, dance performances at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will host an evening of classical music and contemporary dance performances from 18th Century Europe on its premises next Thursday.

Organised by the Goethe Institute Pakistan, the performance tilted 'Franz Schubert's Winterriese', has been organised to pay tribute to Franz Peter Schubert who was an Austrian composer of the late Classical and early Romantic eras during late 18th century.

The event will take place later in the evening of Thursday (March 12) which would be attended by young music aspirants of arts schools of twin cities.