IHC throws out petition against Aurat March slogans

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday threw out the petition against Aurat March posters and slogans deeming it non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of plea challenging Aurat March posters and slogans. During hearing Justice Minallah asked the petitioner to explain how they go against the teachings of Islam.

Justice Minallah sought the explanation while hearing arguments regarding the maintainability of a plea challenging the slogans raised by participants of the Aurat March.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that they were not against the Aurat March or demand for women's rights, but were against the slogans and posters being used by the participants. The lawyer claimed that the posters and slogans were against Islamic teachings. To this, Justice Minallah asked the lawyer what he had brought on record to support his claim.

Justice Minallah asked the petitioner did you see the clarification publish in media which was issued by the March organisers. "They are raising their voice for those rights which are not being given to them," he added and asked “Where did they speak against Islam?”

He further remarked that March posters are inscribed with the rights which are given to them under Islam. “The first person to accept Islam was a woman,” he added. Justice Minallah said the organisers of Aurat March said in the press conference that they were demanding the rights given to them in Islam when they have clarified their point of view in the press conference, then how can we interpret their slogans differently?

Justice Minallah also noted that the Aurat March has yet to happen and the petition seems to have been filed prematurely. One should take this march constructively. After hearing the arguments Justice Athar Minallah threw out the petition against Aurat March posters and slogans deeming it non-maintainable.