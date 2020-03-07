CM reviews MPs’ proposals for South Punjab province

LAHORE :CHIEF Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting of the executive council of southern Punjab province at his office here Friday and reviewed matters relating to the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat.

The participants presented their proposals about southern Punjab province and the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat. The meeting agreed to operationalise southern Punjab secretariat soon and to continue their consultations about it. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that establishment of southern Punjab secretariat would be the first step towards the province adding that decision would be made in accordance with the interests of the people of southern Punjab. The establishment of southern Punjab secretariat will be made at every cost. He added the Punjab government had allocated funds for southern Punjab secretariat and all administrative preparations were complete. The people’s problems will be solved at the grassroots after the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat, he added.

The chief minister pointed out 35 percent development funds had been allocated for southern Punjab in the current financial year and this budget cannot be utilised for any other purpose. He reiterated that funds meant for southern Punjab would only be utilised for public welfare there and the mandate given to the PTI by the people of southern Punjab would be fully honoured. He regretted that the past governments deceived the southern Punjab people through political jugglery and promoted their politics in the name of southern Punjab province. All the participants have presented positive proposals and final recommendations will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan after reviewing political, administrative and constitutional aspects, concluded the chief minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that establishment of southern Punjab secretariat would give relief to the people and public problems would be solved at the local level along with improving the governance.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of State for Housing Shabbir Ali, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Laghari, Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Samiullah Ch, Shaukat Ali Laleka, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, MNAs, including Muhammad Farooq-e-Azam, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, Aamir Talal Gopang, Adviser to CM Abdul Hye Dasti, Chairman executive council Tahir Bashir Cheema, MPAs, including Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, former MNA Meena Leghari, former MPA Sardar Ali Raza Dreshak, chief secretary, IG Police, SMBR and others attended the meeting.