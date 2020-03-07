70 in hospital after Karachi factory gas leak

KARACHI: Over 70 people were rushed to hospitals on Friday after toxic chlorine gas leaked from a polymer and chemicals factory in an industrial area of Karachi.

Seventy people—said to be mostly workers—were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, a public sector teaching hospital, said Dr Seemin Jamali, the hospital’s executive director. She said the patients were stable after necessary medical support. Three of the victims were said to be in critical condition.

All these were assessed to have been exposed to chlorine gas with many losing consciousness. However, there were no deaths and the vast majority were discharged after being provided with first aid.