Youth kills father, brother for property

GUJRANWALA: A youth murdered his father and brother over a property dispute at Qila Didar Singh on Friday.

Reportedly, accused Kashif had a property dispute with his father Musawar Khan. On the day of the incident, Kashif entered the house of his father Musawar Khan and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Musawar Khan and his son Abid Musawar, former chairman of a union council, were killed on the spot. Police have shifted the dead bodies to the DHQ Hospital. The police have registered a case.

Cattle shifting: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Friday asked relevant officials to ensure eviction of cattle from the city areas.

Taking notice of the end of deadline, the commissioner said stern action would be taken against those who do not cooperate with the administration in cattle eviction from city areas.

Chairing a meeting of all heads of departments in his office, the commissioner made it clear to the participants that provision of relief to people and solution of long-standing issues was his top priority and he would expect from his team that they all would discharge their duty to the best of their abilities. The commissioner said presence of thousands of cattle within the city limits was the root cause of problems of blockage of sewerage. He also orders culling of stray dogs, action against those involved in water theft and violation of one dish policy at weddings.

The commissioner urged the officers to ensure provision of relief to the public and action against corrupt officials. He said all actions must be taken in accordance with laws and policies of the Punjab government and merit must be observed by all. Earlier, the commissioner visited Haveli Ranjeet sing, College Road ‘ Jinnah Road, Clock Tower Chowk, Benazir Road and other places and directed the officers concerned for solution of sewerage, sanitation, encroachment and other public issues.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf and other officers also attended the meeting.

FOUR FOOD OUTLETS SEALED: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams Friday sealed four food outlets for failing to meet hygiene standards. The PFA teams raided different markets and sealed four food units for selling expired products, poor cleanliness situation and non-compliance of instructions. Owners of dozens of food points have been fined for not following the instructions earlier given to them.