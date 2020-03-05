Low power tariff urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to bring down electricity tariff for all industries, as cheap energy is a must to strengthen industrial base and win the international market.

Talking to newsmen, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for reversing the decision regarding increase in power tariff for export sector, saying that all being part of the economy, cottage and other industries should also be given relief.

Sheikh said that increase in electricity prices or additional charges in the bills were no solution to power sector problems, but there was a dire need to address inefficiencies in the system. These inefficiencies are actually an unjust tax on honest power consumers. The industrial sector as a whole pays its dues in time and there is no line losses / theft in most of the industrial estates, including those in Lahore, he added.