Leaving PML-N WhatsApp group Kh Asif’s own decision: Abbasi

LAHORE: Former premier and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said no harsh words have ever been exchanged between him and the party MNA Khwaja Muhammad Asif. Speaking in a private television programme on Monday, he said that leaving the PML-N Whatsapp group was Kh Asif’s own decision, and he had nothing to do with it. “And even if there is any coldness between them, it is our personal matter,” he added.

Khaqan Abbasi said he might be implicated in any money-laundering or corruption case in the days to come. He challenged National Accountability Bureau chairman to sit with him in a live television programme to ask any questions from him and answer his questions about the conduct of the Bureau. He demanded that NAB and its chairman should be answerable to the parliament.

The PML-N leader, who was recently released from jail on bail in a NAB corruption reference, said Prime Minister Imran Khan and all his cabinet members were tax thieves.

He asked Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to have pity on the country’s economy and look for some other job instead of destroying it completely. He said if Hafeez Shaikh and State Bank Governor Reza Baqir were patriotic Pakistanis, they should give it in writing to the nation that they would not flee the country for the next 10 years.