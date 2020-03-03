PM Imran Khan likely to inaugurate U-21 Games on March 8

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games on March 8 at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director-General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak told reporters here on Monday that preparations in this connection have been in final stages and the players would arrive on March 6, adding that the games would start on March 7 and the prime minister is expected to open the games on March 8.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General of Sports, in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and Pakistan Olympic Association, successfully held the 33rd National Games. The official said that the 33rd edition was declared among the best editions held so far.

He said the games would prove that peace had been restored to the province. He said the government was committed to involving youths in healthy and sports activities. He said it was a clear indication that peace had returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government would take all necessary steps for its sustainability.