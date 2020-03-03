Swat Snow Marathon race on March 7

PESHAWAR: The first Swat Snow Marathon race will be held at the Green Valley in the scenic Malam Jabba tourist resort in Swat district on March 7.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Green Valley are jointly organising the event. It is to promote adventure tourism and sports and attract tourists to the tranquil sites of Swat Valley and elsewhere in the province.

Lovers of adventure tourism, snow games and foreign and domestic tourists would participate and attend the marathon race. The marathon race would kick off from the scenic Green Valley point in Malam Jabba and culminate at Rata Sar, where a concluding ceremony would also be held.

TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan said that for the first time they were organising such event in the winter season to attract more and more tourists to the beautiful spots of the province and present a soft image of the people to the outer world.

He said that 500 athletes of three different categories would cover a distance of 21, 10 and five kilometres snowy track during the race.

The official said that the winning athletes would be awarded prizes and trophies for their excellent performance. He said that they had arranged several events, including Malam Jabba Winter Sports Festival, Galiyat Snow festival, International Snowboarding competitions.