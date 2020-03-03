LHC gives PTA, Centre time to file reply in TikTok case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted more time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the federal government to furnish their replies on a petition seeking the imposition of a ban on mobile phone video application TikTok.

A single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed took up the petition filed by lawyer Nadeem Sarwar. On Monday, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority(Pemra) submitted a reply stating that it did not regulate social media; however, a complaint could be filed with Federal Investigation Agency in case some objectionable material was uploaded or run on it. He argued that the use of the TikTok application was also against social and moral well-being of the citizens of Pakistan and the Constitution imposed a heavy duty on state to secure well-being of its citizens. The petitioner demanded the ban on TikTok and claimed that it was disastrous for the young generation. The petition argued that TikTok wasted time and money and promoted obscenity in society. The lawyer even made startling claims that application TikTok was allegedly promoting online harassment and blackmailing. He said the same application had been banned in Bangladesh and Malaysia for its pornography and inappropriate content and its use for mocking at people.

The lawyer contended that a lot of tragic incidents of blackmailing had already occurred where people recorded videos secretly and made them viral on TikTok.

He asked the court to direct the respondents to impose a complete ban on TikTok in Pakistan for degrading culture, encouraging pornography besides causing internet paedophilia and social stigma.

He sought a direction for the law ministry to initiate measures for a legislation aimed at protecting online privacy of children. He said the Pemra should also be ordered to ensure that videos made on TikTok were not broadcast on television channels. The court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.