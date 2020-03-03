CM Murad Ali Shah asks new police chief to improve law and order situation

Just after allowing the new Sindh police chief, Mushatq Mahar, to assume the charge of the provincial IGP, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed him to improve the law and order situation in the province.

The newly posted IGP called on the chief minister at the CM House on Monday. The police chief sought the chief minister’s permission to join his new position. The chief minister officially allowed him to assume his new responsibilities in the province and gave him necessary directives to improve overall law and order in the province.

Murad said the police had rendered a lot of sacrifices in the line of their duties to improve the law and order situation in the province. But again, he said, the incidents of killing, kidnappings for ransom and other incidents of lawlessness had started to take place.

“I want you to make the police force more responsive and alert in curbing the emerging criminal activities, including street crime, in the city,” he said. Shah assured the new IG police that his government would support him for improving the law and order situation. The IG police also assured the chief minister that he would work with dedication for the improvement of the law and order situation in the province.