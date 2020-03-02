Classical dancer paid tribute

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council organised a tribute to the Guru Mitha on her 90th birthday at Alhamra Art Centre. Internationally acclaimed dancers from Pakistan, including Tehreema Mitha, Amna Mawaz, Iftikhar Masih, Maheyaar Mitha Barron who learned classical Kathak dance from renowned Kathak dancer Indu Mitha, performed at the event.

The event was attended by Lahore Arts Council Board of Governor Chairperson, Ms Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director, Alhamra, Ather Ali Khan.

Moneeza Hashmi said it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote “our colourful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit”.

Executive Director said that Alhamra’s platform has the honour of hosting different cultures around the world. Tehreema told that she had choreographed two of the dances and the remaining were choreographed jointly by her and her mother. She said classical dance was a difficult proposition and just five minutes of it took a lot of energy.

Tehreema’s first performance was a long dance piece on the poetry ‘Jab se teri kokh se nikli hoon’ and the second on ‘Aye ree maa’. Similarly, the contemporary dance performances had their own charm.